FORECAST: Rain eases this evening; cool temperatures linger

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain will end this evening from south to north
  • Temperatures will be cool — 40s for morning lows
  • 70s this weekend with a slight rain chance Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be breezy with showers continuing this evening, but the coverage will decrease as the night wears on.

Temperatures will be much cooler by morning with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. A much nicer day is in store for WAVE Country Thursday! Expect a mix of sun and clouds and pleasant temperatures in the 60s. We’ll have a breeze through the day, which will make it feel cooler, especially if you’re in the shade.

Thursday night looks chilly, with lows in the 40s under the clear sky. This will be the coolest temperatures since May.

High pressure is going to provide lots of sunshine on Friday. It will be a pleasant day with temperatures back in the 70s.

We’ll stay in the low to mid 70s for the weekend. Another cold front will be on the move Saturday. With limited moisture available rain chances look low. We’ll keep a scattered shower/thunderstorms chance Saturday morning into the afternoon.

