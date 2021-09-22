Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Get your holiday shopping done early, many toys and holiday decor stuck at sea

FILE- In this Aug. 22, 2018, file photo cargo is unload from trucks at the Port of Long Beach...
FILE- In this Aug. 22, 2018, file photo cargo is unload from trucks at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif. On Wednesday, Aug. 5, the Commerce Department reports on the U.S. trade gap for July (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)(AP)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday is the first day of fall but, you may want to start thinking about Christmas.

Checking things off your child’s wish list may be extra challenging this year. There are few reasons why things are a bit more out of whack. Of course, the pandemic is to blame.

The pandemic has left global supply chains a mess.  According to NBC News, in Southern California earlier this week, there were more than 72 container ships waiting to unload at the Port of Long Beach.  Some of them are having to wait a week or longer before they are allowed to dock and unload. Carriers are reportedly canceling upcoming sailing to allow the backlog to clear.

Of the 3 billion toys sold in the US, about 90% of them come from China, so you can imagine how dependent our industry is to get their products over here.  Getting toys on the shelves means getting them through ports.

The pandemic has also disrupted workflow from factories to local stores.

“Parents invested very much in toys and play,” Steve Starobinsky from Kid@Heart said. “The toy industry saw an 18% rise in 2020 and a 27% rise year to date in 2021.  COVID creating an extreme demand for all things play. Simultaneously COVID created restrictions in the amount of people and created fear from the shipping companies that made them sell off a lot of their ships and containers early in the process and created this extreme bottleneck at all the biggest ports around the globe.”

Starobinsky has been in the toy industry for 20 years and is the founder of his namesake agency that tracks trends in all things Play.  Starobinsky says toy demand greatly increased during the pandemic, many parents were looking at ways to keep their children entertained.

”I’ll give you both sides of the coin,” Starobinsky said. “I very much do believe that shopping now, if you have any January or February birthdays I would consider getting those gifts early because I do anticipate the supply chain shortage to go all the way through Chinese new year.  But, at the same time, the toy industry doesn’t have that one must-have item. There are numerous cool and trendy brands that your kids are into right now. There is some diversification of interests there are some new fun toys coming to market.”

If you think your child would like something for the holidays, considering getting it now.

Another issue that is popping up as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts the US supply chain delaying orders and driving up shipping costs. 

If you need some holiday decor: start shopping as soon as possible. According to the American Christmas Tree Association, consumers could experience a shortage of artificial trees and other décor this holiday season.

Some sellers are already increasing their prices for artificial trees and other holiday products by at least 20%. Experts say if you’re looking to buy a fake tree this year, it’s best to do it now while they’re still in stock.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
2 Louisville schools honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Indiana ranked 37, while Kentucky ranked 45, falling into the bottom 10 as one of the country's...
Study: Kentucky, Indiana among the most unhappy states in the US
LMPD told WAVE 3 News a man was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday by several young men.
Highlands man carjacked at gunpoint after Sunday night pizza run
A shooting investigation on Bank Street near the corner of 18th Street in Louisville.
LMPD: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in Portland neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Hours after the city’s latest instance of gun violence claimed the life of Louisville teenager...
‘JCPS has to have its own police department, no two ways about it,’ LMPD chief says
JCPS could consider a test-to-stay program to limit the number of students out on quaratine.
JCPS to consider ‘test-to-stay’ program to limit student, staff quarantines
UofL Health-Jewish Hospital surgeons hold up the Aeson artificial heart.
UofL Health surgeons perform world’s first type of artificial heart procedure on woman
Tyree Smith, seen in this screengrab that's been widely passed around social media, died after...
‘He wasn’t targeted’ -- Bus stop shooting victim’s aunts believe nephew was caught in crossfire