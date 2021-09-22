Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘He wasn’t targeted’ -- Bus stop shooting victim’s aunts believe nephew was caught in crossfire

Tyree Smith, seen in this screengrab that's been widely passed around social media, died after...
Tyree Smith, seen in this screengrab that's been widely passed around social media, died after being shot at his school bus stop Wednesday morning.(Provided)
By Nick Picht
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family members of the teenage boy shot and killed while waiting at the bus stop told WAVE 3 News their nephew was not targeted in the shooting.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop

+ Councilman’s impassioned plea to city: ‘Everyone in Louisville is responsible for Louisville’

The shooting happened at the bus stop on the corner of Chestnut and Dr. W.J. Hodge Streets on Wednesday morning.

Sharonda Smith and Charletta Anderson, the aunt and great aunt of the boy who died, told WAVE 3 News his name was Tyree Smith, whom they said was a junior at Eastern High School. He was 16 years old.

“He wasn’t targeted, no,” Smith said.

“It’s just that bus stop been getting shot up, like I just told you, since school started,” Anderson said. “He was caught in the crossfire for whatever reason somebody else might’ve did. He was going to school.”

Smith and Anderson described their nephew as a hard-working kid, someone who held a summer job at Kentucky Kingdom before the school year started. They said he didn’t spend his money on guns and drugs, instead on gifts for his mother and sisters.

They also told WAVE 3 News they did not believe he was affiliated with any gangs, and was merely caught in the crossfire at a bus stop that has been the subject of other shootings in the past. LMPD has not confirmed other shootings there.

“This about the fourth time they f***ing shot up the bus stop, excuse my French,” Anderson said. “We’re very involved in his life and his dealings. Two weeks from school started they shot it up. They told the school they didn’t do nothing. They did it again a week or two later, and then they just did again this morning. That’s unacceptable. Unacceptable.”

Wednesday afternoon, LMPD Chief Erika Shields told reporters Eastern is suffering from a gang problem.

“Is there something afoot at Eastern High School, yes,” Shields said during a news conference. “Do we owe it to the teachers and students to know what is going on there? We have to empower (JCPS Superintendent) Dr. Pollio so he has a fighting chance.”

While elected officials discuss and plan long-term solutions, Tyree Smith’s aunts said they want to see law enforcement make an arrest.

“(I’d like) for his killers to be brought to justice,” Sharonda Smith said.

“So I bet that nobody seen nothing then,” Anderson said. “Nobody never sees nothing ... never.”

Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate BD91644 that investigators are trying to track down in relation to the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

PLEASE SHARE | Have you seen this gray Jeep? LMPD investigators say it might be connected to this morning's deadly shooting of a child at a bus stop

Posted by WAVE 3 News on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
2 Louisville schools honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Indiana ranked 37, while Kentucky ranked 45, falling into the bottom 10 as one of the country's...
Study: Kentucky, Indiana among the most unhappy states in the US
LMPD told WAVE 3 News a man was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday by several young men.
Highlands man carjacked at gunpoint after Sunday night pizza run
A shooting investigation on Bank Street near the corner of 18th Street in Louisville.
LMPD: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in Portland neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Hours after the city’s latest instance of gun violence claimed the life of Louisville teenager...
‘JCPS has to have its own police department, no two ways about it,’ LMPD chief says
FILE- In this Aug. 22, 2018, file photo cargo is unload from trucks at the Port of Long Beach...
Get your holiday shopping done early, many toys and holiday decor stuck at sea
JCPS could consider a test-to-stay program to limit the number of students out on quaratine.
JCPS to consider ‘test-to-stay’ program to limit student, staff quarantines
UofL Health-Jewish Hospital surgeons hold up the Aeson artificial heart.
UofL Health surgeons perform world’s first type of artificial heart procedure on woman