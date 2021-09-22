Support Local Businesses
JCPS to consider ‘test-to-stay’ program to limit student, staff quarantines

JCPS could consider a test-to-stay program to limit the number of students out on quaratine.
By Tori Gessner
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is working to implement a “test-to-stay” program in hopes of limiting the number of students and staff out on quarantine.

Kentucky lawmakers voted to allow school districts to implement this program during the last Special Session, in which asymptomatic students who are exposed to COVID-19 can choose to get regular tests in lieu of quarantining.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio told Jefferson County Board of Education members last week he would present a test-to-stay plan at a future board meeting.

There are currently 1,969 JCPS students and 46 staff members quarantined.

This story will be updated.

