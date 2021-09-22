Support Local Businesses
KSP: Kidnapping suspect shoots, kills victim before turning gun on himself

Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky....
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - According to Kentucky State Police, a kidnapping suspect shot and killed his victim before turning the gun on himself in Lincoln County.

Kentucky State Police had been searching for 65-year-old Thomas Hungerford, who KSP said forcefully kidnapped 53-year-old Tammy Beechum of Dover, Tenn. Wednesday morning. Police said the kidnapping happened in a parking lot at a business.

According to KSP, they spotted Hungerford’s vehicle on US 27 in Lancaster. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped on US 27 near Stanford. KSP said when they approached the vehicle, troopers found the bodies of both Beechum and Hungerford inside of it.

KSP said the deaths appear to be a result of murder suicide. No other suspects are being sought.

KSP said Hungerford was believed to be the estranged boyfriend of Beechum.

The FBI is on the scene in Stanford assisting with the case.

