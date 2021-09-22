Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Ky. State Police looking for man after woman reportedly kidnapped in Cadiz

Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky....
Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky. business parking lot on Wednesday morning.(Kentucky State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADIZ, Ky. (KFVS) - State police are looking for a suspect in a reported kidnapping on Wednesday morning, September 22.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old Tammy Beechum of Dover, Tenn.

She was described as 5-feet, 1-inch tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

The suspect was identified as 65-year-old Thomas Hungerford.

He was described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 157 pounds. He has blue eyes and is bald or balding.

Troopers say they believe he is driving a white Mitsubishi Montero SUV with Tennessee registration DBK802.

Kentucky State Police believe the kidnapping suspect is driving a white Mitsubishi Montero with...
Kentucky State Police believe the kidnapping suspect is driving a white Mitsubishi Montero with Tennessee registration DBK802.(Kentucky State Police)

Hungeford may be heading toward the state of Maryland, but there is no known direction of travel.

Troopers say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to Kentucky State Police, they were notified just after 8 a.m. that a woman had been taken from a parking lot at a business on Lafayette Street. They said evidence suggested she had been taken by force.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP at 270-856-3721 or 911.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
2 Louisville schools honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Indiana ranked 37, while Kentucky ranked 45, falling into the bottom 10 as one of the country's...
Study: Kentucky, Indiana among the most unhappy states in the US
LMPD told WAVE 3 News a man was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday by several young men.
Highlands man carjacked at gunpoint after Sunday night pizza run
A shooting investigation on Bank Street near the corner of 18th Street in Louisville.
LMPD: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in Portland neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Hours after the city’s latest instance of gun violence claimed the life of Louisville teenager...
‘JCPS has to have its own police department, no two ways about it,’ LMPD chief says
FILE- In this Aug. 22, 2018, file photo cargo is unload from trucks at the Port of Long Beach...
Get your holiday shopping done early, many toys and holiday decor stuck at sea
JCPS could consider a test-to-stay program to limit the number of students out on quaratine.
JCPS to consider ‘test-to-stay’ program to limit student, staff quarantines
UofL Health-Jewish Hospital surgeons hold up the Aeson artificial heart.
UofL Health surgeons perform world’s first type of artificial heart procedure on woman