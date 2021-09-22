Support Local Businesses
LMPD data: Nearly 500 guns stolen from cars in less than 2 years

By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has mapped out where 493 guns were stolen in the city based on data from 2020 to 2021. It shows the particular crime is widespread but concentrated in more areas than others.

“Now all the bad guys have all these guns as well — on top of their guns?” Summer Hendricks said while looking at the crime data on Sept. 21.

The 493 guns stolen within the last two years belonged to Hendricks, a legal gun-owner who was carjacked at Planet Fitness in St. Matthews in April. Her gun was inside the car when it was stolen.

Several weeks later, investigators found Hendricks’ car and returned it to her — but not her gun, which has not been found, nor has the person who took her car.

“You get these people who have purchased these guns to protect themselves and we didn’t get to use them to protect ourselves,” Hendricks said. “That was the whole point, and now they’re in the hands of people who are more likely to use them and hurt someone else.”

In 2021, Hendricks’ situation was on the list with 192 others, totaling 193 stolen guns. Compared to last year, there were more reported thefts in 2020, with 300 guns reported across the city.

Based on statistics on stolen firearms, LMPD data shows each division has its fair share of gun thefts.

LMPD Data Table Shows Guns Stolen from Cars between 1/1/2020 to 8/31/2021, amounting to 493...
LMPD Data Table Shows Guns Stolen from Cars between 1/1/2020 to 8/31/2021, amounting to 493 illegal guns on the streets(WAVE3 News)

Each firearms theft incident is plotted on a map of Louisville Metro by LMPD Patrol Division and where it was reported.

The second map shows the density of areas where firearms are stolen; the highest concentrations are shaded in red, and the lowest areas are shaded in yellow.

Data Shows Plotted locations of where each reported car theft leading to nearly 500 guns in the...
Data Shows Plotted locations of where each reported car theft leading to nearly 500 guns in the wrong hands(WAVE3 News)
Density map shows the highest clusters of car thefts in Louisville
Density map shows the highest clusters of car thefts in Louisville(WAVE3 News)

In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, which is shaded in beige on the map.

“Seeing those numbers, its rampant right now,” Hendricks said. “People are acting desperate and taking what people have worked so hard for; it’s so wrong, but it’s out there. This is the world we live in today. ... (Being carjacked) completely changed the way I walk, carry myself. At all times I’m aware, I’m always suspicious of anybody and everybody.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released a statement regarding the recently released LMPD data:

“We’ve recently seen an uptick in carjackings, specifically involving youth. That’s why I appreciate that LMPD has prioritized this work, and they’ve seen results -- making several arrests over the weekend.

And it’s part of our whole of government approach that recognizes that, in addition to getting weapons off the street and holding people accountable, we must focus on community mobilization, intervention, organizational change, and re-entry. We’ve done that with new investments in the most recent budget passed, and will continue that focus when we make decisions with the Council on how to spend the federal ARP funding.”

LMPD investigators suggest leaving car doors unlocked and securing valuables inside.

Anyone with any information on Louisville car thefts should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

