London police receives note from man thanking them for random act of kindness 71 years ago

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A young couple’s trip to London seven decades ago left them with a souvenir from the police.

Police Chief Darrel Kilburn opened up this handwritten note on his desk:

“To London Police Dept,

Back in 1950 my bride and I stopped in your city for lunch & when we left, this little card was under my wiper. For two 17 yr. olds we didn’t have extra money for a parking ticket. My wife carried this card in all her wallets since then & we often talked about how kind your city is. I have lost her & just wanted to send this. Thank you.”

Instead of a ticket, this is the card they were greeted with:

Instead of a ticket 71 years ago, this is the card a young couple was greeted with. (London Police Department)

The police chief said the department doesn’t give out those little cards anymore, but he said small acts of kindness will always be part of London’s culture.

“Without cards, most of our stops I would say would probably just be giving someone warnings,” Kilburn said.

The London native said the letter made him emotional.

“Little teary-eyed for sure. I just thought how powerful it was,” Kilburn said.

He said in a way, it’s a love letter to the writer’s wife and a kind city.

“He’s heartbroken, but at the same time I can tell he’s been a very blessed man and I’m sure 71 years ago, they’ve had a great life together,” Kilburn said.

A story of a widower saying goodbye to his soulmate, and thank you to those who showed him kindness when they started their life together.

Chief Kilburn said he has plans to write a letter in response.

The department is creating a memorabilia wall, and the chief said he’ll hang the note front and center.

