Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in park

Yasir Mohamed is accused of approaching a woman he didn’t know on Amphitheater Road at about...
Yasir Mohamed is accused of approaching a woman he didn’t know on Amphitheater Road at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, then grabbing her sexually.(LMDC)
By John P. Wise
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman near Iroquois Amphitheater in the middle of the afternoon Monday.

Yasir Mohamed is accused of approaching a woman he didn’t know on Amphitheater Road at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, then grabbing her sexually.

A witness called police and when officers arrived, they saw Mohamed with his arms wrapped around the woman, according to his arrest report. When he saw the officers, Mohamed let go of the woman, the report said.

At the scene, the woman told officers that Mohamed approached her, started talking to her, then began to fondle her. The arrest report also said he grabbed the woman from behind and refused to let her go despite her pleas.

At one point, he also grabbed the woman’s hand and tried to get her to touch him sexually, the report said.

The person who called police told officers the woman looked “scared and frozen” during the assault.

Police said Mohamed eventually admitted to the alleged victim’s accusations against him.

Mohamed is charged with sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Louisville schools honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Indiana ranked 37, while Kentucky ranked 45, falling into the bottom 10 as one of the country's...
Study: Kentucky, Indiana among the most unhappy states in the US
A fire at a house on the corner of Lillian Avenue and Colorado Avenue.
2 firefighters saved after falling through floor while battling Louisville house fire
KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was...
Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’
A bicyclist who was struck and killed Sunday has been identified.
Coroner’s office IDs bicyclist struck and killed in south Louisville

Latest News

A shooting investigation on Bank Street near the corner of 18th Street in Louisville.
LMPD: 1 killed, 1 injured in Portland neighborhood double shooting
LMPD told WAVE 3 News a man was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday by several young men.
Highlands man carjacked at gunpoint after Sunday night pizza run
The suspects drove off in the victim’s car, a 2010 Ford Taurus, along with the two cars they...
Highlands man carjacked at gunpoint after Sunday night pizza run
A Louisville foster parent needed help from a case worker -- and from the WAVE 3...
Troubleshooter investigation into complaints helps foster parent get state aid