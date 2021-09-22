Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman near Iroquois Amphitheater in the middle of the afternoon Monday.

Yasir Mohamed is accused of approaching a woman he didn’t know on Amphitheater Road at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, then grabbing her sexually.

A witness called police and when officers arrived, they saw Mohamed with his arms wrapped around the woman, according to his arrest report. When he saw the officers, Mohamed let go of the woman, the report said.

At the scene, the woman told officers that Mohamed approached her, started talking to her, then began to fondle her. The arrest report also said he grabbed the woman from behind and refused to let her go despite her pleas.

At one point, he also grabbed the woman’s hand and tried to get her to touch him sexually, the report said.

The person who called police told officers the woman looked “scared and frozen” during the assault.

Police said Mohamed eventually admitted to the alleged victim’s accusations against him.

Mohamed is charged with sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment.

