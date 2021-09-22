Name of man killed in Bank St. shooting released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man killed in a shooting in the Portland neighborhood last night has been identified.

Louisville Metro police called to the 1700 block of Bank Street around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday found the victim, Nubian M. Muhammad, 24, of Louisville, dead from gunshot wounds.

A second man in his late teens to early 20s was found with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to UofL Health - University Hospital. LMPD said that man is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

