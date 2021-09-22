Student killed in JCPS bus stop shooting now among 27 others killed this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The victim of Wednesday’s school bus stop shooting was one of 27 JCPS students who were killed so far this year. Another 91 were shot and survived.

The students include those who were registered or enrolled in JCPS in 2020 and 2021 and include students who were above the age of 17, the cutoff for juvenile classification in the Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide data.

“When is enough, enough?” former LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry said.

Gentry said she used to track how many JCPS students became victims of violence.

“I wrote the kids names down from last year — it was 80 JCPS kids shot, 17 murdered,” she said. “I talked to so many people like, ‘What are we going to do about this?’ And still, it was always this shift about, ‘Well, it’s this person’s responsibility and that person.’ That’s frustrating because these are our babies.”

She was also aware of the overall number of teens involved in violence in Louisville and said it was a number that only kept growing.

WAVE 3 News troubleshooters found that the increases in violence among young people is clearly represented in the number of homicides. LMPD data shows there were two children up to the age of 17 who were killed in 2018. That number rose to 11 in 2019 and 16 in 2020. There have been 21 children and teens killed so far this year.

Deadly shootings are not the only indication of violence in the city. In 2018, 32 children or teens up to the age of 17 were shot, 51 were shot in 2019, and 82 were shot in 2020. So far in 2021 year, 72 juveniles have already been shot with three more months to go before the end of the year.

“All of our kids are in danger right now,” Gentry said. “What are we going to do about it?”

WAVE 3 News violence expert Josh Crawford of the Pegasus Institute said there is one thing city leaders shouldn’t do.

“Louisville is uniquely bad,” Crawford said. “It’s disingenuous to say, ‘Oh, it’s just happening everywhere and so it’s just happening here. We have a higher murder rate in 2021 that Chicago, we have a higher murder rate in 2021 than Philadelphia.”

Crawford said Louisville is also the only large city in America that’s had its three deadliest years since 2016.

There is no more time to waste, Gentry said.

“We also need families to step up,” she said. “The killer’s living in your house, the shooters are living in your house, so we’ve got to strike this balance. ... Our kids just deserve better. They just do.”

