UofL’s Mack reacts to six game suspension

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL men’s head basketball coach Chris Mack was suspended by the university for the first six regular season games of the 2021-22 season for not having an administrator in the office with him when he told former assistant Dino Gaudio that his contract was not being renewed.

Mack will miss games from November 9-27. Assistant coach Mike Pegues will take over head coaching duties.

Mack is not allowed to have any contact with the team during that period.

On Saturday night at Louisville LIVE, Mack gave his first on camera comments about the suspension.

“I feel like the team is in great hands with Mike Pegues,” Mack said. “Do I wish it was different? Yes, but you know when I was a little kid and I kicked a soccer ball in the stands after we tied the game, my dad spanked me and you know I moved on. That’s all I’m gonna say about that. The team is in great hands, they’re in great spirits, we got a couple of months to prepare until November 9, and Mike will do a great job in my absence while I’m gone and I’m excited to get back when that day comes against Michigan State.”

Mack will return for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge game in East Lansing, Michigan.

