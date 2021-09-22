Support Local Businesses
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting in Russell neighborhood

Three juveniles were shot at the corner of Dr. W.J Hodge and Chestnut Streets on the morning of...
Three juveniles were shot at the corner of Dr. W.J Hodge and Chestnut Streets on the morning of Sept. 22, 2021.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say one juveniles was killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop in the Russell neighborhood.

The shooting happened at Chestnut and Dr. W.J. Hodge streets around 6:20 a.m.

Major Shannon Lauder of the Louisville Metro police said the initial investigation shows a vehicle drove by the area where the students were standing firing weapons before speeding away. Two students were struck by gunfire. The third was injured by “unknown means” and declined medical attention.

The two students shot, both boys, were taken to a hospital by EMS. One of the wounded students died after reaching the hospital.

Renee Murphy, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Public Schools, said the bus was picking up students at that stop that attended Eastern High School in Middletown. Murphy said the bus arrived at the location moments after the shooting.

This story will be updated.

