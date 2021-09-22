Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Woman arraigned on murder charge, accused of shooting neighbor in head

Kamecka Russell, 43, is charged with murder, first degree wanton endangerment and having a...
Kamecka Russell, 43, is charged with murder, first degree wanton endangerment and having a handgun as a felon. She is accused of shooting her neighbor in the head.(Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On August 23, a woman is accused of walking over to a neighbor’s home and shooting them in the head. It happened in the 2200 block of Standard Avenue in the Park Hill neighborhood. Why it happened is still unclear.

The suspect, Kamecka Russell, 43, is charged with murder, first degree wanton endangerment and having a handgun as a felon.

Russell, who was arraigned Wednesday, is accused of an execution style killing of Jama Ismail, 26. There was a witness to the point blank range shooting and Judge Sheila Collins said cameras in the home where the shooting happened caught everything.

“[She] came to the location with a gun which the defendant pointed at the victims head. Fired once striking the victim in the middle of the forehead,” Collins said. “A witness was sitting right next to the defendant at the time of the shooting and her life was in danger.”

Russell was identified from the surveillance video. During the arraignment, Collins stated that police know Russell well from past incidents and booking photos. As a repeat felon with three previous convictions, she was not to own or possess a firearm.

Russell is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $100,000 cash bond and is expected back in court September 30. Russell is not allowed to have any guns and told the court she plans to hire her own attorney.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
2 Louisville schools honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Indiana ranked 37, while Kentucky ranked 45, falling into the bottom 10 as one of the country's...
Study: Kentucky, Indiana among the most unhappy states in the US
LMPD told WAVE 3 News a man was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday by several young men.
Highlands man carjacked at gunpoint after Sunday night pizza run
The locations of multiple shell casings along Barret Ave. near Highland Ave. are noted by...
Highlands neighborhood shooting leaves car damaged by gunfire

Latest News

Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur was one of a handful of local leaders who spoke at an hourlong...
Jecorey Arthur delivers impassioned plea to city: ‘Everyone in Louisville is responsible for Louisville’
Louisville Metro police investigate a Sept. 21 shooting in the 1700 block of Bank Street that...
Name of man killed in Bank St. shooting released
Based on statistics on stolen firearms, LMPD data shows each division has its fair share of gun...
LMPD data: Nearly 500 guns stolen from cars in less than 2 years