Woman arraigned on murder charge, accused of shooting neighbor in head

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On August 23, a woman is accused of walking over to a neighbor’s home and shooting them in the head. It happened in the 2200 block of Standard Avenue in the Park Hill neighborhood. Why it happened is still unclear.

The suspect, Kamecka Russell, 43, is charged with murder, first degree wanton endangerment and having a handgun as a felon.

Russell, who was arraigned Wednesday, is accused of an execution style killing of Jama Ismail, 26. There was a witness to the point blank range shooting and Judge Sheila Collins said cameras in the home where the shooting happened caught everything.

“[She] came to the location with a gun which the defendant pointed at the victims head. Fired once striking the victim in the middle of the forehead,” Collins said. “A witness was sitting right next to the defendant at the time of the shooting and her life was in danger.”

Russell was identified from the surveillance video. During the arraignment, Collins stated that police know Russell well from past incidents and booking photos. As a repeat felon with three previous convictions, she was not to own or possess a firearm.

Russell is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $100,000 cash bond and is expected back in court September 30. Russell is not allowed to have any guns and told the court she plans to hire her own attorney.

