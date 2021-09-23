$10,000 reward announced in deadly bus-stop shooting of Louisville teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer and other city leaders gave an update Thursday on the investigation into Wednesday’s bus-stop shooting the claimed the life of a high school student.

Tyree Smith, 16, was shot in west Louisville and rushed to a local hospital, where he died. Two other teens were struck by gunfire, but they are expected to be OK.

Thursday, it was announced that a $10,000 reward will be available to anyone who gives information that leads to an arrest in the case.

“There are people who know who shot (Smith), and they need to come forward,” LMPD Chief Erika Shields said. “If money motivates people where conscious won’t, we’ll take it.”

This story is being updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.