Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Beshear says hospitals won’t be able to handle it if cases plateau at current rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held another Team Kentucky Update Thursday:

During the briefing, Governor Beshear said they are hoping new cases start to plateau in the state. They then hope to start seeing a decrease in those new cases.

However, Beshear said if they plateau at the rate they are at right now, the state’s hospitals won’t be able to sustain it.

He said the inpatient census for COVID-19 patients is decreasing, but the ICU is seeing a plateau. Despite this, Beshear said COVID patients on ventilators continue to increase.

According to the governor, 64 of 96 of the state’s hospitals are still experiencing critical staffing shortages. The state has a total of 130 available ICU beds.

Beshear said, at this time, they have 21 kids in the hospital with five of them on ventilators.

Beshear says the state has increased the number of deployed National Guard members to 505 in order to help hospital staff. Those guard members are at 29 hospitals throughout Kentucky.

He also announced that they are now up to 60% of all Kentuckians who have had at least their first shot. Gov. Beshear said that just over 92% of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated people.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries were reported and students are now being picked up after a gun threat prompted a...
Former Jeffersontown HS student in custody after ‘unlawfully’ entering school, prompting lockdown
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Man dead after shooting between cars on Watterson Expressway
A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a...
Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her
A man died early Thursday morning after he drove off 7th Street Road and crashed his SUV,...
Man killed after driving off road, crashing SUV into fire hydrant, utility poles

Latest News

Maricopa County says a draft of the audit report shows election results were accurate.
WATCH: Maricopa County election audit to be delivered at 1 p.m.
Jessica Bauder spent 2.5 days on the ventilator while fighting COVID-19.
After days on ventilator, Louisville woman urges people to get vaccinated
Mercy The Comfort Dog visited students at Eastern High School Thursday, after a student was...
Mercy the comfort dog helps students grieve during trauma
Louisville Metro police are investigation a Sept. 24, 2021 double shooting in the 10400 block...
Woman shot dead near Blue Lick Road identified
WAVE EVENING BACKUP