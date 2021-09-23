Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Brett Hankison: Bond reduced for former LMPD officer involved in Breonna Taylor raid

Exactly one year after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced no criminal charges...
Exactly one year after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced no criminal charges specifically for the death of Breonna Taylor, a former LMPD officer involved in the raid had his bond lowered.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Exactly one year after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced no criminal charges specifically for the death of Breonna Taylor, a former LMPD officer involved in the raid had his bond lowered.

>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor case

Brett Hankison was charged for firing his gun into neighboring apartments during the March 2020 raid that left Taylor dying on the floor of her apartment.

A judge on Thursday lowered his bond from $15,000 to $7,500. He had already paid the full $15,000, so he will be refunded $7,500.

Hankison and Myles Cosgrove were fired for their involvement in the raid. Sgt. Jon Mattingly, the third officer who fired his weapon that night, resigned this year.

Hankison was supposed to stand trial in August on a charge of wanton endangerment, but it has been moved to February of next year.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
LMPD told WAVE 3 News a man was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday by several young men.
Highlands man carjacked at gunpoint after Sunday night pizza run
Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky....
KSP: Kidnapping suspect shoots, kills victim before turning gun on himself
Tyree Smith, seen in this screengrab that's been widely passed around social media, died after...
‘He wasn’t targeted’ — Bus stop shooting victim’s aunts believe nephew was caught in crossfire

Latest News

LMPD data shows there were two children up to the age of 17 who were killed in 2018. That...
Student killed in JCPS bus stop shooting now among 27 others killed this year
One child was killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop in...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
Tyree Smith, 16, was shot and killed Wednesday morning while waiting for the bus at the corner...
‘He wasn’t targeted’ — Bus stop shooting victim’s aunts believe nephew was caught in crossfire
Kamecka Russell, 43, is charged with murder, first degree wanton endangerment and having a...
Woman arraigned on murder charge, accused of shooting neighbor in head