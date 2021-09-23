Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

California city reckons with Chinatown arson more than 100 years later

By KGO staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In its history, the city of San Jose has been home to five Chinatowns.

The most well-known was the Second Market Street Chinatown, deliberately set on fire in 1887.

Back then, 1,400 people were displaced and were given no option to rebuild.

“The city said, ‘No, it’s a vile community, and we don’t want it downtown,’” said Gerrye Kee Wong of Chinese Historical and Cultural Project

San Jose leaders are asking for forgiveness, apologizing for the city’s role in past atrocities. The city’s resolution Tuesday will address Chinese immigrants and their descendants.

There will be special ceremony on Wednesday, with prominent Chinese leaders in the community acknowledging and accepting that apology.

Wong said even centuries later, the Asian American and Pacific Islander community is finding itself in another stretch of anti-Asian hate, and she commends today’s city leaders for stepping up.

“With the environment that we’re seeing today, this is an important step ... to acknowledge the wrongs of the past, but trying to see if we could move forward,” she said.

“We need to also recognize that accountability helps to heal these wounds,” said Assemblymember Evan Low.

It’s an important part of growing in a multicultural society like today’s San Jose.

“It’s appropriate that every generation, we do this ... that we remember this, because tragically, these lessons are lost from one generation to another. And even more tragically, history does repeat itself,” Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

At the former Fairmont Hotel, which was the site of the Second Market Street Chinatown, there’s a plaque commemorating the tragedy, dedicated 100 years later.

“It was an awakening for me,” Wong said.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
LMPD told WAVE 3 News a man was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday by several young men.
Highlands man carjacked at gunpoint after Sunday night pizza run
Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky....
KSP: Kidnapping suspect shoots, kills victim before turning gun on himself
Tyree Smith, seen in this screengrab that's been widely passed around social media, died after...
‘He wasn’t targeted’ — Bus stop shooting victim’s aunts believe nephew was caught in crossfire

Latest News

LMPD data shows there were two children up to the age of 17 who were killed in 2018. That...
Student killed in JCPS bus stop shooting now among 27 others killed this year
One child was killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop in...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
Jefferson County Public Schools is working to implement a “test-to-stay” program in hopes of...
JCPS to consider ‘test-to-stay’ program to limit student, staff quarantines
After the latest instance of gun violence claimed the life of Louisville teenager at a school...
‘JCPS has to have its own police department, no two ways about it,’ LMPD chief says