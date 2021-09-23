Support Local Businesses
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19

By WLWT Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WLWT) - A Cincinnati father and his eight kids are grieving after the family’s matriarch died of COVID-19. Her husband is urging others to get vaccinated to avoid his wife’s fate.

Amber Feltner, 37, died Tuesday night of COVID-19, a little over a week after she was admitted to intensive care. She had been married to her husband, Travis Feltner, for nearly 19 years and was mom to eight children, ranging from a 20-year-old college student to 3-year-old twins.

“Coming home, knowing she’s not here, it’s just different,” Travis Feltner said. “And I know she would want us to keep moving on and continuing.”

Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care. She is survived by her husband of nearly 19 years and her eight children, ranging in age from 20 to 3-year-old twins.(Source: Travis Feltner, WLWT via CNN)

He says his wife was a nurturer and his very best friend. Remembered as devoted, strong and kind, she was a Girl Scout leader and served on the PTA.

“I would never want anybody to go through what I’m going through. It’s just a complete nightmare,” Travis Feltner said.

Travis Feltner had to watch his wife fight COVID-19 from a distance; though he was able to hold her hand in her final moments. He is now urging others to wear masks and get vaccinated.

Amber Feltner had not been vaccinated, due to a fear of vaccines after her husband had a bad reaction to the flu shot several years ago. After her death, Travis Feltner plans to get vaccinated as soon as he’s completed funeral arrangements.

“Stay healthy. Get vaccinated,” he said. “Just something I don’t want no one to go through.”

One year ago, Travis Feltner was the one in the hospital fighting to get home after a man fleeing police crashed into him. He believes he survived to be able to care for his children now.

One of the Feltners’ children previously tested positive for COVID-19 but is doing well. Travis Feltner is not sure who was infected first or where the family caught the virus.

Copyright 2021 WLWT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

