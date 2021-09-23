Support Local Businesses
Fayette County Public Schools student dies of COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public School officials announced the district has lost its first child from COVID-19.

Christopher “CJ” Gordon Jr., a 15-year-old sophomore at The Learning Center, died Thursday morning, according to Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins.

“He was a kind, thoughtful young man with a bright future ahead of him, and we join his family in mourning his tragic death,” Liggins said.

Officials said a team of grief counselors from across the district was at The Learning Center Thursday to support students and staff as they grieved. Additional counselors from the district will continue to be available for as long as our students need the extra support.

“I cannot say enough good things about how our staff stepped up today to wrap our students in love and care,” Liggins said. “CJ was a beloved member of the TLC family and our FCPS community, and he will be missed.”

The district said CJ enjoyed gaming, anime and photography.

“CJ brought kindness, compassion, and laughter into our lives, lifting up those around him with a supportive word or a playful gesture,” said Learning Center Principal Chris Salyers. “Here at The Learning Center, our promise to one another is to ‘do right by people.’ CJ embodied this core commitment every day and shone as an example for our community, state, and nation to live up to.”

