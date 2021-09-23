FORECAST: Chilly overnight lows

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few sprinkles possible overnight

Lows in the 40s for most next two mornings

70s this weekend with a slight rain chance Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures will drop to the coolest since May under a clear sky overnight.

Expect lows in the 40s by early Friday morning. An absolutely beautiful Friday is on the way! Plenty of sunshine with highs back in the low to mid 70s. High pressure is in full control — a perfect night for high school football or Louder Than Life!

A few clouds with southerly winds return for Friday night. This will ease the fall in temperatures back into the 50s, so it won’t be as chilly.

An isolated shower is possible early Saturday as a cold front passes. The best chance will be along and north of the river and even here the chance is very low. Skies return to partly sunny with highs holding in the mid 70s.

After the minor rain chance Saturday we’ll return to mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions for Sunday with highs back in the mid 70s.

