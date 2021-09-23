FORECAST: Fabulous weather to start Fall

WEATHER HEADLINES

COOL WEATHER: Friday morning lows in the 40s

RAIN CHANCES: Small chance Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our first full day of Fall features sunny skies, highs in the 60s, and occasional wind gusts near 20 MPH.

Tonight will be chilly, with lows in the 40s under the clear sky; temperatures tonight will be the coolest since May.

High pressure keeps sunny skies in tomorrow’s forecast. After a chilly start, afternoon highs climb into the 70s.

While Friday night won’t be as chilly as previous nights, pleasant weather is still expected heading into the weekend. Tomorrow night, lows fall into the 50s. Clouds increase late Friday night ahead of a weekend cold front.

Highs Saturday and Sunday look to reach the 70s. While Sunday will be dry, a quick front brings a small rain chance Saturday morning, especially along and north of the I-64.

