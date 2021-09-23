FORECAST: First full day of Fall

WEATHER HEADLINES

COOL WEATHER: Lows in the 40s by Friday morning

RAIN CHANCES: Very low for the next 1-2 weeks; small risk Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beautiful first full day of autumn! Expect quite a bit of sunshine today with a cool breeze at times.

Tonight looks chilly, with lows in the 40s under the clear sky. This will be the coolest temperatures since May.

High pressure is going to provide lots of sunshine on Friday. It will be a pleasant day with temperatures back in the 70s.

It will not be as cool Friday night but it looks to remain pleasant.

Warmer weather into the 80s does return by Monday of next week.

