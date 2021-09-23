FORECAST: Some will need to turn the heat on!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Chilly temperatures overnight — coolest since May

Pleasant weather Friday and much of the weekend

Saturday morning holds a light shower chance, mainly in Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many areas already in the 40s tonight under a clear sky!

You’re waking up to the coolest morning we’ve experienced since May! High pressure settles in for a delightful Friday. Temperatures will hold just below normal in the low to mid 70s. Grab your shades and enjoy the day, and later it will be a perfect night for high school football or Louder Than Life!

A few clouds with southerly winds return for Friday night. This will ease the fall in temperatures back into the 50s, so it won’t be as chilly.

An isolated shower is possible early Saturday as a cold front passes. The best chance will be along and north of the river and even here the chance is very low. Skies return to partly sunny with highs holding in the mid 70s.

After the minor rain chance Saturday we’ll return to mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions for Sunday with highs back in the mid 70s.

