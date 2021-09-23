Support Local Businesses
Former Jeffersontown HS student in custody after ‘unlawfully’ entering school, prompting lockdown

No injuries were reported and students are now being picked up after a gun threat prompted a lockdown at Jeffersontown High School on Thursday. (Source: JCPS)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No injuries were reported and students are now being picked up after a former Jeffersontown High School student entered the school around 12:30 p.m., prompting the school to be put on lockdown.

Jeffersontown Police Department called Louisville Metro Police Department for backup after school personnel called the police about a person getting into the building, leading to a heavy police presence, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said.

Initial reports from Jefferson police dispatchers indicated that officers were investigating a report of an “active aggressor.” Ruoff said it has not yet been confirmed if the person was armed, with Renee Murphy, a Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson, saying the incident was not an active shooter situation.

Students were evacuated from the school and led to the football field following the scare, according to a tweet from JCPS.

(Story continues below the tweet)

The suspect was detained by Jeffersontown PD officers after being found “a short distance away” from the school.

Their identity was not revealed, but Jeffersontown PD Detective Chris Morris confirmed they are underage.

This story will be updated.

