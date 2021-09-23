Heavy police presence reported at Jeffersontown High School.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a heavy police presence at Jeffersontown High School at this hour.

Few details were immediately available, but Jeffersontown police dispatchers confirmed to WAVE 3 News shortly before noon that officers are investigating a report of an “active aggressor.”

Nothing has been confirmed to have been found, but the school is on lockdown.

Officers were called to the school at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated.

