Heavy police presence reported at Jeffersontown High School.

By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a heavy police presence at Jeffersontown High School at this hour.

Few details were immediately available, but Jeffersontown police dispatchers confirmed to WAVE 3 News shortly before noon that officers are investigating a report of an “active aggressor.”

Nothing has been confirmed to have been found, but the school is on lockdown.

Officers were called to the school at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated.

