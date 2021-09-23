Support Local Businesses
JCPS student killed in bus stop shooting spoke of setting goals, living in ‘better environment’ in 2017

Tyree Smith’s family received a brand-new Habitat for Humanity home in Russell a few years ago
Tyree Smith, seen in this screengrab that's been widely passed around social media, died after...
Tyree Smith, seen in this screengrab that's been widely passed around social media, died after being shot at his school bus stop Wednesday morning.(Provided)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The teenage boy shot and killed in a shooting while waiting for the school bus in Middletown on Sept. 21 had goals of his own, speaking about them after his family received a brand-new Habitat for Humanity home in Russell a few years ago.

“It’s inspired me to set my own goals and try to accomplish them,” Tyree Smith told Today’s Woman Magazine in 2017.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ ‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words

‘JCPS has to have its own police department, no two ways about it,’ LMPD chief says

Bus stop shooting victim’s aunts believe nephew was caught in crossfire, not targeted

LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop

Councilman’s impassioned plea to city: ‘Everyone in Louisville is responsible for Louisville’

Smith, who would have been around 12 years old at the time, credited his mom for raising him to be ambitious and having a strong sense of self. He was also proud to say they were living in “a better environment.”

“We’re living in a better environment and newer home,” Smith said. “My mom has been having this dream for a couple years. ... She proved her goal, so she taught me I should have goals in my life.”

Smith was a junior at Eastern High School when he died on Sept. 21 after being shot at a school bus stop at Chestnut and Dr. W.J. Hodge streets around 6:15 a.m. He died shortly after being rushed to a hospital.

Two other students were also hurt in the shooting.

No suspects have been arrested in connection to the crime. Just before noon on the day of the shooting, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate BD91644 that investigators are trying to track down in relation to the case.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

