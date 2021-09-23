JCPS student killed in bus stop shooting spoke of setting goals, living in ‘better environment’ in 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The teenage boy shot and killed in a shooting while waiting for the school bus in Middletown on Sept. 21 had goals of his own, speaking about them after his family received a brand-new Habitat for Humanity home in Russell a few years ago.

“It’s inspired me to set my own goals and try to accomplish them,” Tyree Smith told Today’s Woman Magazine in 2017.

Smith, who would have been around 12 years old at the time, credited his mom for raising him to be ambitious and having a strong sense of self. He was also proud to say they were living in “a better environment.”

“We’re living in a better environment and newer home,” Smith said. “My mom has been having this dream for a couple years. ... She proved her goal, so she taught me I should have goals in my life.”

Smith was a junior at Eastern High School when he died on Sept. 21 after being shot at a school bus stop at Chestnut and Dr. W.J. Hodge streets around 6:15 a.m. He died shortly after being rushed to a hospital.

Two other students were also hurt in the shooting.

No suspects have been arrested in connection to the crime. Just before noon on the day of the shooting, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate BD91644 that investigators are trying to track down in relation to the case.

Alert: We're looking for this vehicle in the area of this morning's homicide. We need to talk to any occupants who may have information on this.

Grey Jeep license plate with Illinois plate BD91644. Call 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous. We need your help #LMPD #Louisville pic.twitter.com/j690CrF2CF — LMPD (@LMPD) September 22, 2021

