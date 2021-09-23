Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Jeep ‘that fits the description’ of vehicle connected to deadly bus-stop shooting found in St. Matthews

Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate BD91644 that investigators are trying to track down in relation to the case.(Provided)
By John P. Wise
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jeep was in St. Matthews early Thursday morning, “that fits the description” of the Jeep that investigators said they’re looking for in connection with Wednesday’s deadly shooting of a local high school student.

Hours after 16-year-old Tyree Smith was shot at his school bus stop in west Louisville, LMPD released a surveillance picture of a Jeep that the department said was wanted in connection to the shooting.

Thursday, the Jeep was found in the parking lot of the Jamestown Apartments off Breckinridge Lane. It had been damaged by fire.

Also, investigators told WAVE 3 News that the plates on the Jeep had been stolen.

A resident at the apartment complex told WAVE 3 News on Thursday that a neighbor had called police to alert them to the vehicle on fire in the parking lot.

Other neighbors, upon discovering the burned vehicle, told WAVE 3 News they didn’t think twice about it.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
LMPD told WAVE 3 News a man was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday by several young men.
Highlands man carjacked at gunpoint after Sunday night pizza run
Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky....
KSP: Kidnapping suspect shoots, kills victim before turning gun on himself
Tyree Smith, seen in this screengrab that's been widely passed around social media, died after...
‘He wasn’t targeted’ — Bus stop shooting victim’s aunts believe nephew was caught in crossfire

Latest News

LMPD data shows there were two children up to the age of 17 who were killed in 2018. That...
Student killed in JCPS bus stop shooting now among 27 others killed this year
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
Tyree Smith, 16, was shot and killed Wednesday morning while waiting for the bus at the corner...
‘He wasn’t targeted’ — Bus stop shooting victim’s aunts believe nephew was caught in crossfire
Kamecka Russell, 43, is charged with murder, first degree wanton endangerment and having a...
Woman arraigned on murder charge, accused of shooting neighbor in head
Jefferson County Public Schools is working to implement a “test-to-stay” program in hopes of...
JCPS to consider ‘test-to-stay’ program to limit student, staff quarantines