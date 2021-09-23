Support Local Businesses
Kentucky native drafts her own adoption papers as an adult

Adult adoption
Adult adoption(WBKO)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Geran Minor grew up in Glasgow, Kentucky alongside her twin brother Blake and single-mother Kimberly. Together, they faced the hardships that came along with custody battles after a long divorce.

From a young age, both Geran and Blake felt their voices were unheard when court hearings took place. The fight for custody ended after her biological father, who had been absent most of Geran’s life, showed up to court under the influence of several substances. He proceeded to flee the court hearing after officials made this discovery. Kimberly was then awarded full custody of both Geran and Blake.

Years later, Kimberly fell in love with Brandon Minor. However, she did not bring him home to the kids for a while because she didn’t want them to get attached. Despite not personally knowing Geran or Blake yet, Brandon still showed his dedication by getting them Christmas presents. One year into dating, Kimberly decided to make the jump and introduce Brandon to the eight-year-old twins. He soon became a true father figure as he took on the role of becoming their dad. At the age of 18, the twins decided to change their last name to Brandon’s.

Geran grew up and decided she wanted to go to Law school to help ease the challenges that kids face in custody battles every day. One year into it, she was reading her records while preparing for the Bar Exam and realized being legally bound to her stepdad required more paperwork than just changing her last name. Geran, along with the help of her colleagues and mentors, decided she would draft her and her brother’s adoption papers as a surprise for Brandon on Father’s Day.

“He was just in shock and started bawling when he read the adoption papers. It was very special, it was even more special when the adoption actually happened,” Geran said.

At age 24, both Geran and Blake can say they’ve been officially adopted by a man who truly embodies what being a father is all about. Geran is currently studying family practice at Lincoln Memorial University in Knoxville, Tennessee. She said she wouldn’t have been able to do it without the help of Judge Mica Pence and all of the attorneys who stepped up in the process of making the adoption papers.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

