Advertisement

More than a dozen victims, 1 killed in shooting at Collierville Kroger; shooter dead

Police chief calls it the ‘most horrific event in Collierville history’
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a dozen people were shot at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee Thursday.

“It’s with a broken heart that I have to stand here before you today,” said Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane.

He gave his first update about two hours after the shooting, saying 12 victims were taken from the grocery store to nearby hospitals and one of those victims died. A 13th victim arrived by private vehicle, he said, adding that it was preliminary information and additional victims may be added to the total.

Within hours of the shooting, area hospitals reported treating at least 15 victims.

  • Regional One Hospital -- 8 patients with 4 in critical condition
  • Methodist University Hospital -- 2 patients: one rushed into surgery, the other stable
  • Baptist Memphis -- 2 patients in good condition
  • Baptist Collierville -- 1 patient now discharged
  • Saint Francis Hospital -- 1 patient in unknown condition

Police have not identified any of the victims.

Lane said the shooter is also dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The person’s identity has not been released and the chief would not confirm whether the shooter was an employee.

A current employee who was not working Thursday said one of his co-workers recognized the shooter as a Kroger employee. A family member of another employee also told Action News 5 the shooter was a Kroger employee.

Lane would also not say where the shooter’s body was found.

PHOTO: Mass shooting at Collierville Kroger

Caption

The shooter’s car remained in the parking lot hours later while the bomb squad carefully searched it for any possible booby traps.

According to Lane, the active shooting situation was reported at 1:30 p.m. and law enforcement was on the scene within four minutes. When officers entered they immediately spotted several victims. Listen to the scanner traffic from Broadcastify here.

Lane said officers found some people hiding in freezers and others in offices. One employee was rescued from the roof of the building.

One cashier who spoke with Action News 5 said the shooter followed people as they ran for cover and shot both employees and customers.

The police chief said the victims suffered very serious injuries and said he’s never seen anything like this in his three decades in law enforcement.

Lane said this is the “most horrific event in Collierville history.”

As of late Thursday, investigators were still working to make sure no one else was involved, but Lane said first-hand witnesses pointed to just one shooter. The chief said police are serving search warrants at different locations.

The next briefing is expected Friday morning.

Kroger is at Poplar and Byhalia Road, not far from Collierville High School near Shelby Drive and Byhalia Road.

The district sent an alert to parents early Thursday afternoon about an off-campus active shooting near the high school. Students sheltered in place until police secured the scene, according to a second alert.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Memphis Police Department are assisting Collierville police.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also involved in the investigation.

Kroger released a statement Thursday in response to the shooting, offering condolences to the victims and their families: “We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Kroger store located on New Byhalia Rd. in Collierville, TN – a suburb of Memphis.” Read the company’s complete statement here.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday evening, Kroger spokeswoman Teresa Dickerson said the company is providing counseling for its employees and the store will remain closed indefinitely.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

National

WATCH: Maricopa County election audit to be delivered at 1 p.m.

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By KOLD News 13 Staff
The county officials say they will pay close attention to the discussion at the Senate hearing scheduled for the next day and will share facts “as needed.”

COVID-19

After days on ventilator, Louisville woman urges people to get vaccinated

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Tori Gessner
Jessica Bauder is a healthy 37-year-old mother of two boys who didn’t think it was necessary to get the COVID-19 vaccine, until she ended up in the ICU on a ventilator.

Community

Mercy the comfort dog helps students grieve during trauma

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sean Baute
Through the record-breaking violence that’s plaguing the the city of Louisville, and a particularly violent week, a local church has provided support in a unique way, especially at area schools.

Louisville Metro

Woman shot dead near Blue Lick Road identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Gazaway
A Louisville Metro Police Department commander called the shootings "a cowardice act."

Livestream

WAVE EVENING BACKUP

Updated: 1 hours ago
WAVE EVENING BACKUP

Latest News

National

Father beats up pastor allegedly caught on video touching boy at bus stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Villasana
A pastor is accused of regularly jogging to a school bus stop where he would allegedly touch boys inappropriately.

Louisville Metro

Deadly shootout on interstate leaves Louisville residents feeling helpless

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phylicia Ashley
Shock and disbelief were the feelings of many after the latest violent crime in Louisville Metro happened on a busy interstate.

Louisville Metro

Kentucky FOP president blasts Mayor Fischer, ‘clueless’ LMDC leadership

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAVE3.com Staff
The president of Kentucky’s Fraternal Order of Police had some harsh words for both Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the leaders at the city’s downtown jail.

News

Louder Than Life: Day 1 photos

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAVE3.com Staff
Check out these photos from Thursday’s first day of Louder Than Life.

News

Louder Than Life: Day 1 photos

Updated: 3 hours ago
Check out these photos from Thursday's first day of Louder Than Life. All photos by Glenn Hirsch.

Weather

Behind the Forecast: Can the weather trigger migraines?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tawana Andrew
Everything from sunlight to high humidity to dry air can be potential migraine triggers.