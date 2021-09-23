Support Local Businesses
Man killed after driving off road, crashing SUV into fire hydrant, utility poles

A man died early Thursday morning after he drove off 7th Street Road and crashed his SUV, police said.
A man died early Thursday morning after he drove off 7th Street Road and crashed his SUV, police said.(Source: Raycom)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died early Thursday morning after he drove off 7th Street Road and crashed his SUV, police said.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash that happened at about 2:45 a.m. on 7th Street Road near Lincoln Avenue.

An LMPD spokesman said in a statement that the driver lost control of his SUV, drove off the roadway and struck a fire hydrant and several utility poles.

The man was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.

The victim’s identity was not immediately available, but the LMPD statement indicated he appeared to be in his 40s.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

