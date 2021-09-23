Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Missing body found in Illinois River on Sept. 4 is of missing ISU student Jelani Day, police confirm

The LaSalle County Coroner identified the body of the 25-year-old Bloomington man through forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison
Day is a graduate of Alabama A&M and is studying to become a speech pathologist at Illinois...
Day is a graduate of Alabama A&M and is studying to become a speech pathologist at Illinois State.(Camren Bolden Day)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LASALLE COUNTY (WIFR) - City of Bloomington Police confirm via Facebook that a male body found in the Illinois River on Saturday, Sept. 4 is of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day.

The LaSalle County Coroner identified the body of the 25-year-old Bloomington man through forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison. Day’s cause of death is unknown and is under further investigation pending toxicology tests.

Bloomington Police Department, Illinois State University Police Department, Peru Police Department, Illinois Emergency Management Agency, LaSalle County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office, LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s Office, LaSalle Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation - Springfield Division and the Illinois State Police were all involved in the investigation.

His family last spoke with him the evening of Monday, Aug. 23 before he was first reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Day was last seen at Beyond Hello in Bloomington around 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 and his vehicle was found in Peru on Thursday, Aug. 26. Based on what the Peru Police Department found in his vehicle, Illinois State Police conducted an extensive K9 search along with drone aerial searches by Peru Fire and Utica Fire and ground search teams from Peru, Utica and Oglesby.

Additional searches in the Peru area didn’t find Day. During the search on Sept. 4, members of the Illinois Search and Rescue Council found a male body floating near the south bank of the Illinois River roughly 1/4 mile east of the bridge on Illinois Rt. 251.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
No injuries were reported and students are now being picked up after a gun threat prompted a...
Former Jeffersontown HS student in custody after ‘unlawfully’ entering school, prompting lockdown
Tyree Smith, seen in this screengrab that's been widely passed around social media, died after...
‘He wasn’t targeted’ — Bus stop shooting victim’s aunts believe nephew was caught in crossfire
Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky....
KSP: Kidnapping suspect shoots, kills victim before turning gun on himself

Latest News

WAVE 7:00 BACKUP
A gunman fatally shot Tyree Smith,16, early Wednesday in Russell as he waited for his school...
‘That child was scared to death’: Veteran helped student shot at Russell school bus stop
One student was killed and another wounded in drive-by shooting at bus stop. The two students...
‘He became my child:’ Woman helped bus stop shooting victim until first responders arrived
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Law enforcement gives update on search