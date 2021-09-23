Shawnee Looks to Keep Momentum After Breaking Losing Streak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a little pep in the step for the Shawnee football team. That’s because on Friday, September 17th the Golden Eagles picked up their first win since 2014. “That was like a big weight being lifted off these kids,” said first year head coach Vernon Gibson. “It felt good. It was probably one of the greatest things I’ve ever felt in my life,” said senior, Malachi Bailey

Gibson is bringing a new vibe to the team...and they plan on changing their football program’s reputation. “We don’t want to be known as the doormat. The homecoming school. The ones people schedule for the homecoming. We don’t want to be that school no more,” Gibson said.

Thanks to a Covid cancellation, Shawnee actually has two wins on the year, but getting this first win on the field this early in the season gives them confidence going forward. “We’ve got a lot more confidence, but we always had confidence in each other, you know. Win, lose, or draw,” said an excited DayJian Lenoir.

When you’re a high school football program and it rains on a day you’re supposed to practice, you don’t have the luxury of an indoor practice facility. So, you have to improvise. At Shawnee, it’s by the pool. Practice started in the gym along with the volleyball team. “Getting ready for a big game, you’ve got to share, that’s the nature of the beast,” Gibson said with a giant smile on his face. So they moved into the aquatic center for quote more room. “We’ve got a good 25, maybe 15 yards of space here,” commented Gibson. The team made use of pool equipment, and made sure the quarterbacks remembered one rule about throwing the ball near the water. “They’re going to go get it. I don’t care. They’re going to go in there and get it and get my football out,” Gibson said. “That’s my football, so I guess I have to go get it,” said quarterback Sicory Brookins.

