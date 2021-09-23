Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Teen’s grieving mother: ‘When I had him I became a better person’

The mother of Tyree Smith gave a heartbreakingly raw interview to WAVE 3 News on Thursday,...
The mother of Tyree Smith gave a heartbreakingly raw interview to WAVE 3 News on Thursday, barely more than 24 hours after her teenage son was gunned down by a drive-by shooter’s bullet.(WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother of Tyree Smith gave a heartbreakingly raw interview to WAVE 3 News on Thursday, barely more than 24 hours after her teenage son was gunned down by a drive-by shooter’s bullet.

Sherita Smith spoke candidly about her first-born son, Tyree Smith, a 16-year-old junior at Eastern High School.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ $10,000 reward announced in deadly bus-stop shooting of Louisville teen

+ ‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words

‘JCPS has to have its own police department, no two ways about it,’ LMPD chief says

Bus stop shooting victim’s aunts believe nephew was caught in crossfire, not targeted

LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop

Councilman’s impassioned plea to city: ‘Everyone in Louisville is responsible for Louisville’

“When I had him I became a better person,” she said about her son, who was waiting for his bus early Wednesday morning in west Louisville when he and two other teens were shot.

Tyree Smith was rushed to a hospital, where he died. The two others are expected to be OK.

“It’s been painful,” his mother said about the last 24 hours. “I think I got two hours of sleep.”

Smith said her daughter was with Tyree Smith at the bus stop when the shooting happened. Then she remembered getting a phone call from her son moments after he was shot.

“He said, ‘I’m dying,’” she said. “And I said, ‘No, you’re not. I’m on my way.’”

As she did during a rally with friends, family and supporters at the shooting site Wednesday evening, Smith proudly described her son’s work ethic and good nature.

“My kid walked the straight and narrow,” she said. “My son was not a thug in these streets. Only time he had time to be with people was at school or on the bus. He didn’t keep bad friends. He wasn’t hanging with boys that carry guns.”

Smith also said she got a call from JCPS and a visit from LMPD Chief Erika Shields to express their condolences. She then measured her words while demanding a solution to the violence epidemic that has plagued Louisville in recent years. Her son was the city’s 145th homicide victim of the year.

“Nobody wants to take the responsibility,” she said. “I need answers. They need to tell me something.”

Hear more from Smith on WAVE 3 News tonight at 5 and 6.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
Tyree Smith, seen in this screengrab that's been widely passed around social media, died after...
‘He wasn’t targeted’ — Bus stop shooting victim’s aunts believe nephew was caught in crossfire
Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky....
KSP: Kidnapping suspect shoots, kills victim before turning gun on himself
LMPD told WAVE 3 News a man was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday by several young men.
Highlands man carjacked at gunpoint after Sunday night pizza run

Latest News

No injuries were reported and students are now being picked up after a gun threat prompted a...
All-clear given after gun threat prompts lockdown at Jeffersontown High School
Tyree Smith, seen in this screengrab that's been widely passed around social media, died after...
$10,000 reward announced in deadly bus-stop shooting of Louisville teen
WAVE EVENING BACKUP
A man died early Thursday morning after he drove off 7th Street Road and crashed his SUV,...
Man killed after driving off road, crashing SUV into fire hydrant, utility poles