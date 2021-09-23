Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Woman who found missing 5-year-old talks about what happened

Area where missing 5-year-old was located.
Area where missing 5-year-old was located.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The woman who found 5-year-old Henton Dean Wednesday morning is telling her story.

Jessica Calvert said she had no intention of going to the search area Wednesday morning, but that changed when God spoke to her.

Calvert said she was led to an intersection on Grissom Rd. and that God asked her to look for the number 2. She said that she came across an address with that number and found a nearby spot to park.
“I sat in my car for a while just praying. I was saying, ‘O.K., Lord, what now?’ Just a few minutes later I was looking into the pasture and saw a little blonde headed kid come out. He was just walking along the fence line,” Calvert explained.
No one else was around when Calvert first spotted Dean. A few moments later, Billy Clearman and Lyndsey Tew spotted Calvert waving and pointing toward a field. “I saw her going toward the fence, yelling,” Clearman said. “Lyndsey Tew saw it and we looked to our left and saw the little boy. I said, ‘wow!’.”
They ran to Henton who appeared to be all right except for some scratches. “At first I thought, ‘This is really not him, right? This is another kid.’ I was looking for another adult around and there was nobody,” Calvert said. “It was no different than if I had gotten my hands on my little five-year-old child.”
“It was a treasure to see two mothers running to a little boy and to see when Jessica got there, the little boy jumping up and putting his arms around her,” Clearman recalled. “It was a great thing as the two mothers walked the boy back.”
Calvert says this situation only reinforces her faith.
“There’s nothing impossible for Him. If He can bring me to this spot and bring a kid out of the woods that’s been searched for for 15 hours, then He can heal anybody,” Calvert said.
Calvert also pointed out that Dean was standing just feet away from a large cross that was on the property.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Man dead after shooting between cars on Watterson Expressway
Louisville Metro police are investigation a Sept. 24, 2021 double shooting in the 10400 block...
Woman shot dead near Blue Lick Road identified
Thursday brought the first day of the popular Louder Than Life rock festival in Louisville. It...
Louder Than Life vendor found dead after apparent overdose
Eight inmates at Metro Corrections overdosed Friday morning, prompting a Special Operations...
LMDC inmates suspected of overdose returned from hospital
An LMPD shooting investigation on Hemlock Street and Southern Avenue
Teenager shot near convenience store; LMPD investigating

Latest News

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor...
Inside the Cards, Sept. 25 2021
A quick moving band of showers will push through the area this morning.
FORECAST: Morning showers, dry afternoon
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, Sept. 25, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, Sept. 25, 2021
Bosque County Sheriff's Office looks for missing 7-year-old girl.
Amber Alert issued for a missing child in Bosque County
As the Pfizer third dose is now available for some, there is confusion on who can get it and...
Confusion on Pfizer booster shots in Kentuckiana addressed