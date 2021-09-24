Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting off Blue Lick Road

Police Tape Line
Police Tape Line(Credit: KALB)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died and another is being treated after Louisville Metro police officers responded to a shots fired call early this morning.

The shootings happened in the 10400 block of Hillpark Drive, off Blue Lick Road, north of the Jefferson County/Bullitt County line.

Maj. Brian Kuriger, commander of the LMPD 7th Division, said the call came in at 12:45 a.m. One of the victims, an adult woman died, at the scene. The other victim, a man, was taken to UofL Health - University Hospital for treatment. The man’s condition is not known.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries were reported and students are now being picked up after a gun threat prompted a...
Former Jeffersontown HS student in custody after ‘unlawfully’ entering school, prompting lockdown
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a...
Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her
A man died early Thursday morning after he drove off 7th Street Road and crashed his SUV,...
Man killed after driving off road, crashing SUV into fire hydrant, utility poles
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
Jeep ‘that fits the description’ of vehicle connected to deadly bus-stop shooting found in St. Matthews

Latest News

Sherita Smith and her son, Tyree Smith
Mother of slain JCPS teen complained about school bus stop before her son’s shooting death
One student was killed and another wounded in drive-by shooting at bus stop. The two students...
‘He became my child:’ Woman helped bus stop shooting victim until first responders arrived
Dwayne Clark was named director of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections in 2019....
Louisville Corrections FOP calls for vote of ‘no confidence’ in LMDC director, administration
A gunman fatally shot Tyree Smith,16, early Wednesday in Russell as he waited for his school...
‘That child was scared to death’: Veteran helped student shot at Russell school bus stop