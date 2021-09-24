1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting off Blue Lick Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died and another is being treated after Louisville Metro police officers responded to a shots fired call early this morning.

The shootings happened in the 10400 block of Hillpark Drive, off Blue Lick Road, north of the Jefferson County/Bullitt County line.

Maj. Brian Kuriger, commander of the LMPD 7th Division, said the call came in at 12:45 a.m. One of the victims, an adult woman died, at the scene. The other victim, a man, was taken to UofL Health - University Hospital for treatment. The man’s condition is not known.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

