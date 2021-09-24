Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

15 LMDC inmates being monitored for overdose symptoms

Eight inmates at Metro Corrections overdosed Friday morning, prompting a Special Operations...
Eight inmates at Metro Corrections overdosed Friday morning, prompting a Special Operations Response Team to be called in, LMDC officers have confirmed.(WAVE 3 News)
By Ken Baker
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several inmates at Metro Corrections overdosed Friday morning, prompting a Special Operations Response Team to be called in, LMDC officers have confirmed.

A total of 15 inmates are being monitored for overdose symptoms, a jail source told WAVE 3 News. Five of them are in the hospital. Also, five of the overdose cases involved women.

The jail canceled clinics like chemotherapy and dialysis, as officers investigate how the drugs were brought in.

Narcan, was used, along with AED, to save lives.

Officers inside the jail said this is another result of staffing shortages and adequate equipment there.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries were reported and students are now being picked up after a gun threat prompted a...
Former Jeffersontown HS student in custody after ‘unlawfully’ entering school, prompting lockdown
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a...
Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her
A man died early Thursday morning after he drove off 7th Street Road and crashed his SUV,...
Man killed after driving off road, crashing SUV into fire hydrant, utility poles
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
Jeep ‘that fits the description’ of vehicle connected to deadly bus-stop shooting found in St. Matthews

Latest News

Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Man dead after shooting between cars on Watterson Expressway
Louisville Metro police are investigation a Sept. 24, 2021 double shooting in the 10400 block...
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting off Blue Lick Road
Sherita Smith and her son, Tyree Smith
Mother of slain JCPS teen complained about school bus stop before her son’s shooting death
One student was killed and another wounded in drive-by shooting at bus stop. The two students...
‘He became my child:’ Woman helped bus stop shooting victim until first responders arrived