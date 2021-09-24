Carjacking suspect, 18, arrested after being found driving Highlands man’s stolen car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Robbery Unit has taken eight carjacking cases and made six arrests in less than two weeks. Chief Erika Shields moved the unit to handle carjackings in place of division detectives on Sept. 12.

Of the six suspects arrested, five are underage while Aries Taylor is 18. He is charged in connection to a Highlands carjacking on Sept. 19.

The carjacking victim said he was bringing home a pizza when he was attacked on Spring Drive around 8 p.m. Six guys jumped out of two cars — four with guns — and forced him out of his 2010 Ford Taurus before driving off in it.

Although the man wasn’t hurt, he told WAVE 3 News he was terrified.

Taylor was arrested on Sept. 22 after being found driving the man’s stolen car near South 40th Street and Algonquin Parkway.

