Community mourns loss of FCPS student who died from COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington community is mourning the loss of a Fayette County student to COVID-19.

Those who knew 15-year-old Christopher Gordon, who went by the nickname CJ, described him as a thoughtful young man with a bright future. He was a student at The Learning Center.

We are all so saddened to hear about the death of @FCPSKY student C.J. Gordon Jr., taken by COVID-19. At only 15 years old, he had so much more to give to our community. I know his family and friends are all grieving right now. Let’s keep them in our thoughts and prayers. — Mayor Linda Gorton (@MayorGorton) September 24, 2021

Christopher died Thursday morning. He’s the first student in Fayette County Public Schools to die from COVID-19.

District leaders tell us they are deeply saddened by the loss.

Governor Andy Beshear also tweeted his condolences to the family. Friday, he ordered that flags at state office buildings be flown at half staff in honor of all Kentuckians who have passed from COVID-19. This includes more than 30 K-12 school employees.

Folks, this virus doesn't discriminate and it's hitting our kids. It's time to get serious. If not for yourself, get vaccinated for the children of Kentucky. 2/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 24, 2021

Pediatricians at Kentucky Children’s Hospital say more children are catching the highly infectious delta variant.

“Since July 30, we have had five times as many admissions to Kentucky Children’s Hospital for severe and critical COVID-19 than we have had for the entirety of the pandemic prior to that,” Dr. Sean McTigue, interim chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Dr. McTigue said most children admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 are unvaccinated and 12 years of age or older.

“It’s those children who are obese who are really getting into trouble,” Dr. McTigue said.

CJ’s mother told the Lexington Herald-Leader her son, besides being overweight, hasn’t been diagnosed with any underlying health condition. She said they both caught the virus earlier this month. She mentioned CJ wasn’t ready to take the vaccine so she didn’t force him to. She now plans on getting vaccinated.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

CJ was one of three students at The Learning Center to test positive for the virus this month. The principal said CJ brought kindness, compassion and laughter to those around him.

The district has grief counselors available.

