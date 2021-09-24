Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Community mourns loss of FCPS student who died from COVID-19

School lockers
School lockers(WLUC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington community is mourning the loss of a Fayette County student to COVID-19.

Those who knew 15-year-old Christopher Gordon, who went by the nickname CJ, described him as a thoughtful young man with a bright future. He was a student at The Learning Center.

Christopher died Thursday morning. He’s the first student in Fayette County Public Schools to die from COVID-19.

District leaders tell us they are deeply saddened by the loss.

Governor Andy Beshear also tweeted his condolences to the family. Friday, he ordered that flags at state office buildings be flown at half staff in honor of all Kentuckians who have passed from COVID-19. This includes more than 30 K-12 school employees.

Pediatricians at Kentucky Children’s Hospital say more children are catching the highly infectious delta variant.

“Since July 30, we have had five times as many admissions to Kentucky Children’s Hospital for severe and critical COVID-19 than we have had for the entirety of the pandemic prior to that,” Dr. Sean McTigue, interim chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Dr. McTigue said most children admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 are unvaccinated and 12 years of age or older.

“It’s those children who are obese who are really getting into trouble,” Dr. McTigue said.

CJ’s mother told the Lexington Herald-Leader her son, besides being overweight, hasn’t been diagnosed with any underlying health condition. She said they both caught the virus earlier this month. She mentioned CJ wasn’t ready to take the vaccine so she didn’t force him to. She now plans on getting vaccinated.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

CJ was one of three students at The Learning Center to test positive for the virus this month. The principal said CJ brought kindness, compassion and laughter to those around him.

The district has grief counselors available.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries were reported and students are now being picked up after a gun threat prompted a...
Former Jeffersontown HS student in custody after ‘unlawfully’ entering school, prompting lockdown
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Man dead after shooting between cars on Watterson Expressway
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a...
Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her
Louisville Metro police are investigation a Sept. 24, 2021 double shooting in the 10400 block...
Woman shot dead near Blue Lick Road identified

Latest News

Eastern High School and North Bullitt High School came together with an “Eagles United” banner,...
Eagles united: Eastern, North Bullitt Eagles stand in solidarity after student’s death
A man is dead after being shot on Wilson Avenue off of Dixie Highway in west Louisville.
Man killed in shooting near Dixie Hwy; LMPD asks public for information
Liam, which means "guardian" or "protector" in Irish, was euthanized after his veterinarian...
‘FOUND HELP ME’: Puppy found suffering in box at KHS dies after weeklong fight
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Whistleblower: LMDC officials ignored proof of drugs
The Republican-backed review of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County found that...
GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump