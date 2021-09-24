Confusion on Pfizer booster shots in Kentuckiana addressed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the CDC updated its guidance on Pfizer Booster Shots Friday, it sent a lot of people to local healthcare systems seeking the 3rd dose.

“I stopped by at Baptist East to ask if I could get my shot on Tuesday. They asked if I was immune compromised, and I said no. I told them my age and they said we are only taking immune compromised,” Jo Galvez said.

The 73-year-old said that’s what she was told Friday, when she was trying to confirm her booster shot at Baptist East.

She was confused as to why because the CDC released these guidelines for those who are now eligible for booster shots.

Those 65 and older are eligible. Those in nursing homes, adults with chronic underlying health issues, and any frontline workers like teachers and first responders.

“That’s when I got on the phone and called WAVE so that they could see what was going on,” Galvez said.

WAVE 3 News reached out to Baptist and was told at this time they are only giving the booster shot to those with weekend Immune systems. Clarksville Memorial said for time being it’s only giving shots to its staff.

“Remember they have to be six months after their second shot and remember we are talking about the Pfizer vaccine,” UofL Health Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Mark Burns said.

Burns said those who are eligible should reach out to their doctors and pharmacies to try and schedule an appointment for shots.

As far as symptoms like other doses.

“I would not be surprised if the symptoms might be slightly worse. And that because your immune system has already been prime to fight,” Burns added.

And just across the river on Saturday Clarksville Health Department is hosting it’s first mass vaccination site for the 3rd booster on Saturday.

“We’re opening up a site at Charlestown High School tomorrow. We have 300 doses and I do anticipate that those will disappear pretty rapidly. And then we are going to have vaccination sites at our health department all through week next week,” Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said.

Norton Healthcare said next week it too will start giving the booster shot.

