Deadly shootout on interstate leaves Louisville residents feeling helpless

One man was found shot to death after an early morning crash on the Watterson Expressway...
One man was found shot to death after an early morning crash on the Watterson Expressway (I-264) Sept. 24, 2021.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shock and disbelief were the feelings of many after the latest violent crime in Louisville Metro happened on a busy interstate.

The shooting happened around 5:40 a.m. Friday on the Watterson Expressway (Interstate 264) near the Taylor Blvd. exit. At this point Jayne Clark feels helpless. Clark gets gas right next to the Watterson.

“You wake up every morning to live your life,” Clark said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen the next minute. Whatever the facts are its tragic that someone passed away.”

One man died after being shot and crashing his SUV. This latest news just too much this week for Sheretta Smith. There have been at least three shootings this week, including the drive-by that killed 16-year-old Tyree Smith at a school bus stop.

“I mean what can you do,” Smith said. “You try to protect your kids but when they leave you in the morning you don’t know if they’re going to come home. There are people who just don’t care. They don’t care about life, and they don’t care about life of others.”

Anxiousness, pain, worries felt across Louisville.

“People wake up saying what’s going to happen today,” Smith said.

The start of the weekend begins with another family mourning a loved one taken by violence.

“You don’t know what to do,” Clark said. “You don’t.”

Louisville Metro police said it’s unclear who was involved in this shootout or if other cars or people were injured or impacted. However, they said if you were on the Watterson Expressway Friday morning, they need you to come forward and share if you saw or heard anything. You can call the anonymous tip line 502-574-LMPD (5673).

