FORECAST: Brief shower chance Saturday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES

Narrow window for rain chance Saturday morning

Much of the weekend will feature pleasant weather

Temperatures warm back into the 80s Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front is moving our way with an increase in cloud cover expected across the region. The atmosphere has limited amounts of moisture and therefore any rain will be light. With the clouds, temperatures won’t be a chilly, dipping into the 50s.

As the front moves through during the morning hours, we’ll see some spotty showers. This will be especially true for areas along and north of the Ohio River. The sun returns during the afternoon with highs pushing back into the mid 70s.

Expect clear skies and cool temperatures Saturday night, with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine to end the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s!

Long range data suggests temperatures will return to highs in the 80s for several days next week. The overall pattern looks mainly dry for next week.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.