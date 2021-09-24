Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Brief shower chance Saturday morning

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Narrow window for rain chance Saturday morning
  • Much of the weekend will feature pleasant weather
  • Temperatures warm back into the 80s Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front is moving our way with an increase in cloud cover expected across the region. The atmosphere has limited amounts of moisture and therefore any rain will be light. With the clouds, temperatures won’t be a chilly, dipping into the 50s.

As the front moves through during the morning hours, we’ll see some spotty showers. This will be especially true for areas along and north of the Ohio River. The sun returns during the afternoon with highs pushing back into the mid 70s.

Expect clear skies and cool temperatures Saturday night, with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine to end the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s!

Long range data suggests temperatures will return to highs in the 80s for several days next week. The overall pattern looks mainly dry for next week.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Narrow window for rain chance Saturday morning
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday evening, Sept. 24, 2021

Most Read

No injuries were reported and students are now being picked up after a gun threat prompted a...
Former Jeffersontown HS student in custody after ‘unlawfully’ entering school, prompting lockdown
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Man dead after shooting between cars on Watterson Expressway
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a...
Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her
Louisville Metro police are investigation a Sept. 24, 2021 double shooting in the 10400 block...
Woman shot dead near Blue Lick Road identified

Latest News

Narrow window for rain chance Saturday morning
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday evening, Sept. 24, 2021
More than four million adults experience at least 15 migraine days a month.
Behind the Forecast: Can the weather trigger migraines?
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/22
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/22
Kevin Harned
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday evening, Sept. 15, 2021