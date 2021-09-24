FORECAST: Fabulous Friday weather; small rain chance Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES LOW: Small chance Saturday morning

80s RETURN: Warm to start the next workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sunny and pleasant Friday, with highs in the 70s this afternoon.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of our Saturday morning cold front. The clouds and southerly wind will limit overnight lows to the 50s.

Spotty showers are possible early Saturday morning as the front moves through the region. The best rain chance will be along and north of the river. Clouds clear for the afternoon as temperatures climb into the 70s yet again.

Clear skies and cool temperatures Saturday night, with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Warm weather will be around as September ends but some cooler weather arrive to begin a new month.

