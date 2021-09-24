Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Fabulous Friday weather; small rain chance Saturday

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES LOW: Small chance Saturday morning
  • 80s RETURN: Warm to start the next workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sunny and pleasant Friday, with highs in the 70s this afternoon.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of our Saturday morning cold front. The clouds and southerly wind will limit overnight lows to the 50s.

Spotty showers are possible early Saturday morning as the front moves through the region. The best rain chance will be along and north of the river. Clouds clear for the afternoon as temperatures climb into the 70s yet again.

Clear skies and cool temperatures Saturday night, with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Warm weather will be around as September ends but some cooler weather arrive to begin a new month.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your weekend forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday midday, Sept. 24, 2021

Most Read

No injuries were reported and students are now being picked up after a gun threat prompted a...
Former Jeffersontown HS student in custody after ‘unlawfully’ entering school, prompting lockdown
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a...
Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her
A man died early Thursday morning after he drove off 7th Street Road and crashed his SUV,...
Man killed after driving off road, crashing SUV into fire hydrant, utility poles
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
Jeep ‘that fits the description’ of vehicle connected to deadly bus-stop shooting found in St. Matthews

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your weekend forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday midday, Sept. 24, 2021
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/22
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/22
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/22
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/21