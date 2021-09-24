FORECAST: Fantastic Friday weather!

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES LOW: One small chance Saturday Morning

80s RETURN: For a few days early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Awesome setup today with lots of blue skies and warm temperatures generally in the 70s. Great for any outdoor plans! We should have a nice sunset with high clouds streaming in from the west this evening.

South winds return as well so it won’t be as cool tonight but still very much on the comfortable side.

An isolated shower is possible early Saturday as a cold front passes. The best chance will be along and north of the river and even here the chance is very low. Skies return to partly sunny with highs holding in the mid 70s.

Clear skies and cool temperatures Saturday night with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Warm weather will be around as we close the books on September but some cooler weather is expected to push in to kick-off October.

