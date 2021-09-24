Jeffersontown High School scare adds fuel to SRO debate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A massive police presence and a sea of tense parents surrounded Jeffersontown High School on reports of a possibly armed and violent former student, but rumors of gunfire and an active shooter turned out to be false.

The response and the frayed nerves, however, were real.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders said be believes the incident could have been avoided with the work of a school resource officer.

“That would be what you had hoped for,” Sanders said, “is that the officer would get the information from a student that trusted him or her, and they could quell that before that student ever came into the high school.”

Sanders was not the chief in 2017 when Jeffersontown officers were involved in a physical altercation with students after being called to the school by an SRO.

His comments, however, follow the lead of LMPD Chief Erika Shields, who, after the shooting of a teen at a school bus stop Wednesday, promised to “lean in on the Board of Education.”

“JCPS has to have its own police department,” Shields said Wednesday.

District 2 Board member Chris Kolb responded to Shield’s comments, tweeting angrily that returning SRO’s to schools “will do nothing to improve safety and will further marginalize black students.”

District 6 Board Member Corrie Shull, said Shields’ remarks " ... reflected a lack of thought and study ... " regarding SRO outcomes in JCPS schools.

District 7 Board member Sarah McIntosh said she is " ... not opposed to in-school officers, but it has to be done with deliberate and focused strategies so that they help, not harm.”

But in the wake of what happened in Jeffersontown on Thursday, District 5 Board member Linda Duncan, who opposed removing SROs from schools said, “I have no doubt that an SRO there could have helped intervene and possibly keep that situation from rising to the level that it did.”

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio addressed SROs in schools Wednesday, saying the district was working on creating an in-house security team before the pandemic hit.

Without offering specifics, he said security is something that will be discussed going forward.

