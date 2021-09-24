Support Local Businesses
Kentucky FOP president blasts Mayor Fischer, ‘clueless’ LMDC leadership

By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The president of Kentucky’s Fraternal Order of Police had some harsh words for both Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the leaders at the city’s downtown jail.

Friday, WAVE 3 News reported more than a dozen LMDC inmates were being monitored for symptoms of drug overdose. It was the latest in a recent stretch of stumbles at the jail, perhaps due in part to a staff shortage.

Below is a statement Kentucky FOP President Berl Perdue Jr. shared with media Friday:

(Provided)

