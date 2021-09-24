Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Ky. health leaders hopeful COVID-19 numbers start to trend downward

(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are some signs that the pandemic is starting to plateau in Kentucky.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear noted the positivity rate and hospitalization statistics are down.

Lexington Emergency Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton believes Kentucky has reached its highest peak in the COVID pandemic.

“I think we should expect that from this point forward, we should start moving our way down,” Dr. Stanton said.

Gov. Beshear reports 4,099 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths

The positivity rate is down to 11.33% and hospital admissions have decreased. Stanton said the vaccination rate is about 20% away from where it should be, but he doesn’t think that we will have another spike this big, even with potential future mutations of the virus.

“Just because of the human exposures, whether it be through the vaccine or through the virus itself, it may protect us moving forwards,” Dr. Stanton said.

Stanton pointed out there are several positives that healthcare will emerge from this pandemic with, from the evolution of telehealth to vaccine tech.

“Vaccine technology has been catapulted to the point where we will have good functional vaccines against viruses and infections where we’ve never seen them before and we really needed them,” Dr. Stanton said.

Still, he emphasized that Kentuckians should exercise caution as winter arrives and brings flu, RSV, and other illness seasons with it.

“I just wouldn’t take a chance through the remainder of 2021. Just in high-risk situations wear your mask, social distance, wash surfaces, wash your hands, be careful, it’s still out there,” Dr. Stanton said.

Gov. Beshear said in his news conference he hoped cases are at least leveling off, but he cautioned that other states have seen rises after a plateau like this.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries were reported and students are now being picked up after a gun threat prompted a...
Former Jeffersontown HS student in custody after ‘unlawfully’ entering school, prompting lockdown
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a...
Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her
A man died early Thursday morning after he drove off 7th Street Road and crashed his SUV,...
Man killed after driving off road, crashing SUV into fire hydrant, utility poles
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
Jeep ‘that fits the description’ of vehicle connected to deadly bus-stop shooting found in St. Matthews

Latest News

Sherita Smith and her son, Tyree Smith
Mother of slain JCPS teen complained about school bus stop before her son’s shooting death
One student was killed and another wounded in drive-by shooting at bus stop. The two students...
‘He became my child:’ Woman helped bus stop shooting victim until first responders arrived
Dwayne Clark was named director of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections in 2019....
Louisville Corrections FOP calls for vote of ‘no confidence’ in LMDC director, administration
This undated photo made available by the National Park Service in September 2021 shows...
Oldest human footprints in North America found in New Mexico