LMDC inmates suspected of overdose returned from hospital

Eight inmates at Metro Corrections overdosed Friday morning, prompting a Special Operations...
Eight inmates at Metro Corrections overdosed Friday morning, prompting a Special Operations Response Team to be called in, LMDC officers have confirmed.(WAVE 3 News)
By Ken Baker
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five inmates who have been transported to the hospital for suspected overdose have returned from the hospital and will not require additional medical attention, according to LMDC.

LMDC officers confirmed several inmates at Metro Corrections overdosed Friday morning, prompting a Special Operations Response Team to be called in.

A total of 15 inmates were being monitored for overdose symptoms, a jail source told WAVE 3 News. Five of them were taken to the hospital. Also, five of the overdose cases involved women.

An initial report stated the jail had canceled clinics like chemotherapy and dialysis, however LMDC Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark stated there was no dialysis appointment scheduled, and the scheduled chemotherapy clinic continued as planned.

“Metro Corrections is engaged in an active investigation and LMPD canine has been deployed,” Clark said in a statement.

Officers inside the jail said this is another result of staffing shortages and adequate equipment there.

