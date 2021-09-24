Support Local Businesses
LMPD investigating shooting near convenience store

An LMPD shooting investigation on Hemlock Street and Southern Avenue
An LMPD shooting investigation on Hemlock Street and Southern Avenue(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon between Parkland and Park Duvalle.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday on Hemlock Street, a Metrosafe spokesperson said. WAVE 3 News found officers investigating at the convenience store at Hemlock and Southern Avenue.

The victim was not there when officers arrived, and it appeared that they had been brought to the hospital in a personal car, according to Metrosafe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated.

