Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louder Than Life vendor found dead after apparent overdose

Thursday brought the first day of the popular Louder Than Life rock festival in Louisville. It...
Thursday brought the first day of the popular Louder Than Life rock festival in Louisville. It also brought tragedy. (Photo by Glenn Hirsch.)(Glenn Hirsch)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday brought the first day of the popular Louder Than Life rock festival in Louisville. It also brought tragedy.

A vendor was found dead early Friday morning from an apparent overdose.

Even producer Danny Wimmer Presents issued the following statement Friday afternoon:

“The well-being of our festival goers, staff, vendors, volunteers and artists is our primary concern, and we work diligently to ensure the safest event possible. Overnight, a member of our team discovered an unresponsive contract vendor in a working zone. EMS was dispatched immediately and confirmed the death as an apparent overdose. Our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends.”

The festival runs through the weekend at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries were reported and students are now being picked up after a gun threat prompted a...
Former Jeffersontown HS student in custody after ‘unlawfully’ entering school, prompting lockdown
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Man dead after shooting between cars on Watterson Expressway
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a...
Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her
Louisville Metro police are investigation a Sept. 24, 2021 double shooting in the 10400 block...
Woman shot dead near Blue Lick Road identified

Latest News

An LMPD shooting investigation on Hemlock Street and Southern Avenue
LMPD investigating shooting near convenience store
Aries Taylor was arrested after being found driving a stolen car near South 40th Street and...
Carjacking suspect, 18, arrested after being found driving Highlands man’s stolen car
It's official. Booster shots of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine can now be given to millions of...
Confusion on Pfizer booster shots in Kentuckiana addressed
A massive police presence and a sea of tense parents surrounded Jeffersontown High School on...
Jeffersontown High School scare adds fuel to SRO debate