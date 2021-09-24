Louder Than Life vendor found dead after apparent overdose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday brought the first day of the popular Louder Than Life rock festival in Louisville. It also brought tragedy.

A vendor was found dead early Friday morning from an apparent overdose.

Even producer Danny Wimmer Presents issued the following statement Friday afternoon:

“The well-being of our festival goers, staff, vendors, volunteers and artists is our primary concern, and we work diligently to ensure the safest event possible. Overnight, a member of our team discovered an unresponsive contract vendor in a working zone. EMS was dispatched immediately and confirmed the death as an apparent overdose. Our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends.”

The festival runs through the weekend at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center.

